Limiting staff on the move, reducing the number of spare parts: these are just some of the strategies implemented by Red Bull to find the right compromise between a expenditure ceiling placed at 142 million dollars and the need to continue to constantly develop the RB18 to win the challenge posed by Charles Leclerc and the Ferrari F1-75.

The budget cap is putting the top teams in front of real budget stunts to make ends meet without compromising performance and at Red Bull in this respect we must also read the ‘strategic’ passage of Guillaume Rocquelin to the Junior team with promotion of Gianpiero Lambiase to the his place without losing the role of Max Verstappen’s track engineer.

It is not easy for the top teams to keep the best minds available in light of the large number of personnel included in the large-caliber stables. The choice that many technicians are called to make is work to win or earn more elsewhere by chasing the brands you have worked for in the past on the track. To reveal this dynamic induced by the budget cap is Michael Schmidt of the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport in an article dedicated to the difficulties that Andretti is encountering in entering F1.

Among the negative sides for the top teams regarding a hypothetical entry of an eleventh team in F1 there would be the possibility for some technicians to go and occupy more prestigious and more remunerated positions in another team, leaving the one they belong to. “Lots of second-rate engineers with salaries of around 100 thousand euros per season they cannot receive promotions or increases if employed in the top teams because otherwise the spending ceiling would be exceeded – reads in the German newspaper – Mercedes and Red Bull have already suffered from this situation by losing several figures who have passed into the teams from the staff at the most contained moment “.