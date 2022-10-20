As the Austin weekend approached, Formula 1 found itself more vulnerable than it thought. The question of budget cap it is of great weight and attracts the statements of many protagonists of the World Cup. While the FIA ​​may not notify Red Bull penalties for breaching $ 145 million, the paddock is calling for exemplary punishments. Even those who have nothing to gain, like team principal Haas Günther Steinerit’s for the hard line.

“There are regulations, which must be respected. And so there must be consequences“, Said the South Tyrolean in an interview with RTL And ntv. “I think the FIA ​​needs to take action. There is no decision tomorrow, but the matter must be resolved in order to give a signal for the future and not create a precedent: it is something that should not be done. Paying a fine for breaking the rules makes no sense, and we need to be careful not to let it happen. I have no idea what the sanction might be, but we need to think carefully about how to proceed“.

In the last few days the teams are starting to move. For the most part, however, these are isolated initiatives conducted mostly in the press. The only team to have officially asked the FIA ​​for explanations was the McLarenwith CEO Zak Brown sending a letter to Federal President Mohammed Ben Sulayem specifying how breaking financial regulations is bluntly a “cheat.”