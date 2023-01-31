A seven million dollar fine and 10% fewer hours available in the wind tunnel and CFD simulations to develop the 2023 car: this is the FIA’s ruling against the Red Bull guilty of violating the 2021 budget cap. The Milton Keynes team was recognized with a minor violation of around two million dollars which led to both a pecuniary and a sporting penalty.

As for the impact of the sport, the fewer hours in the wind tunnel, the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stressed that this decision – defined by Horner himself “draconian” at the press conference – he forces the technicians under Adrian Newey’s orders to use the wind tunnel with a dropper: “We have reached about 25% as regards the time frame in which this sanction will be concentrated given that a quarter is now behind us – declared Horner according to what was reported by the American newspaper racer. com – it obviously has a significant impact because it significantly limits the amount of sessions we can afford in the wind tunnel each quarter”.

As he had already pointed out Adrian Newey at the end of 2022, Red Bull will have to compensate for the fine received with the maximum efficiency in terms of parts taken to the wind tunnel, which must work without incurring wasted sessions: “We have very capable people who are trying to do the best they can and apply themselves as efficiently and effectively as possible. It’s definitely a handicap for this year, but it’s also a good challenge.”Horner added.

In any case, the Red Bull team principal praised the spending ceiling which thus prevented the teams from reaching the end of the season with dozens of unused spare parts: “I think the principle is great and that it has led to efficiency. If I look at the business today, compared to four or five years ago, we would have ended up with a lot of stockpiles of brand new spare parts that had never been used and then just become scrap. Now we can no longer afford such a thing. You have to be so effective and efficient”Horner concluded.