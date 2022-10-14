With the news of the violation of the budget cap by the Red Bull, the 2021 title is back in discussion: if not from a sporting point of view, at least under that of the image. It is unlikely that the title will be removed from Max Verstappen, more likely that more contingent developments will be imposed on Red Bull in the coming months. It would be a sanction which, however, would satisfy no one but the Milton Keynes team, which in the meantime has pocketed two titles and – badly it goes – would pay with a fine or a “draw” in performance by Mercedes and Ferrari. Just from Maranello Carlos Sainz calls for exemplary sanctions against rivals.

According to the Spaniard, the FIA ​​must inflict a penalty commensurate with the violation on Red Bull, because we are not talking only about 2021 (where the difference could be made with a very limited overrun, considering how the World Championship was decided on the last lap), but also of 2022 and 2023. “The FIA ​​must decide according to the rules. For the budget cap there is a series of rules and a series of penalties that are already determined depending on how much you overrun. We all know how important development is in Formula 1: it’s everything, it’s the heart of our sport. Therefore, if a team violates this rule, there must certainly be a severe penalty“, Said the Spaniard according to what he collected GPFans.

According to the latest rumors, Red Bull would have exceeded the spending ceiling planned for the 2021 season by about one million euros. minor breach, i.e. a minor infringement. “Minor” so to speak: it is actually an overrun of less than 5% of the total, which is not insignificant considering that this percentage – translated into absolute numbers – is equal to seven million and 250 thousand euros. On the spin you can earn a lot, with a lot less.