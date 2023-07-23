Red Bull budget cap: Marko doesn’t add up?

As the summer break approaches, the first rumors on possible teams at risk of investigation regarding compliance with the 2022 budget cap. Seven teams have already received an informal ok from the Federation on the fact that they are in order and therefore the ‘toto-names’ was triggered to identify the suspects.

The Anglo-Saxon press claims that the teams at risk are Aston Martin, Alpine and Mercedes. The German one, which in place of Mercedes would be Red Bull, is once again in the sights of the Federation as regards the ceiling on expenses. Today’s edition of the French sports newspaper The Team went into more detail on the matter, but according to the transalpine newspaper Alpine would not be among the teams at risk of investigation. The trio mentioned by The Team is composed by Aston Martin, Mercedes and Red Bullwith the former more ‘in trouble’ than the other two.

As for Red Bull in particular, the French sports newspaper reports the fact that the opposing teams of Red Bull have asked the Federation to clarify the effective qualification of Helmut Marko within the organization chart of the Milton Keynes team. “Marko is present at all the races inside the Red Bull box, yet he is not among the three top managers whose compensation is not included in the $136 million”read the columns de The Team. Marko since last season is no longer officially the manager of the Red Bull youth program which was entrusted to Guillaume Rocquelin. Marko himself, however, has stated that he has a contract with Red Bull expiring in 2024, a contract that he intends to respect. A contract which, therefore, at least on paper, should not be able to escape the radar of the budget cap.