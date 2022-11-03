In 2022 the International Automobile Federation it has often ended up in the crosshairs of fans and professionals, due to some decisions regarding the interpretation of the regulation that have generated numerous controversies. He focused on this theme Romain Grosjean, Swiss driver with French passport, winner of GP2 in 2011 and of Auto GP the previous year, currently under contract with Andretti in IndyCar. The former standard-bearer of Renault, Lotus and Haas in Formula 1, underlined how the Circus risks ‘hurting itself on its own’ due to the too many rules and timing with which sanctions against drivers or team.

“Off the track some of the dynamics that have been talked about this season have been, I don’t know, a bit childish ” remarked the Genevan driver, saying he disagreed with the jewelry rules which particularly involved one of the drivers most in the spotlight on the starting grid, namely Lewis Hamilton. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable driving without my wedding ring, because it’s part of me and I love it”, Reiterated Grosjean.

The 1986 class also expressed an opinion on the penalty imposed on Alonso in the United States Grand Prix (later canceled) for the loss of the mirror after the accident with Stroll: “They didn’t apply the rule (of the black flag with an orange dot, ed) in the race and then once the race was over they determined that the car was not safe, even if the damage had already been done. If indeed Alonso’s car was not safe then he should have stopped in the pits after the loss of the mirror. But then others were taken into consideration quibbles which allowed Alpine to recover the position. This was all very difficult for the home audience to understand“.

Inevitable, then, a comment on the question of exceeding the spending ceiling from Red Bull: “I think Red Bull is the only one to have been punished for breaching the $ 2 million budget, which is not a huge problem. The speech would have changed if they had exceeded the budget cap of ten or twenty million. It is clear that there have been complications and that adjustments are needed“. However, Grosjean concluded on the sidelines of a long interview granted to the program ‘Any Driven Monday ‘ from Sky Sports Uk: “The cost cap is probably one of the biggest improvements, along with the Halo, that have come to Formula 1 in the last twenty years.“.