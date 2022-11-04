The Mexico City weekend bequeathed to the Red Bull not only Max Verstappen’s record for victories in a single season, but also definitive sanction regarding the much discussed budget overrun cap performed by the Milton Keynes team during the last championship. Much has been said about the size of the sanction imposed on the world champion team by the Federation – a 7 million euro fine and 10% less time to develop the 2023 car in the wind tunnel – and on this point opinions were predictably split. The opposing teams of Red Bull judged the punishment too light, while Christian Horner defined “Draconian” the sanction imposed by the FIA.

The two-time world champion also wanted to speak about this thorny story Mika Hakkinenwho analyzed the ‘budget cap case’ from the columns of the site Unibet. The Finn has focused his attention on a ‘lateral’ aspect compared to those dealt with in recent weeks, but no less important: the damage to the image suffered by Red Bull. A point that was also mentioned during his press conference in Mexico by Horner himself. Hakkinen’s idea is that it will be above all this – that is the bad publicity to which Red Bull has been subjected in the last month – to dissuade other teams from the idea of ​​breaking the budget cap in future seasons.

“With the technical and sporting regulations in general you have a clear decision, for example if the car is under the weight limit or if a driver goes outside the limits of the track, but with financial regulations there was always a gray area – commented Hakkinen, who declared himself in favor of the distinction applied by the regulation between ‘minor’ and ‘material’ breach – I believe that this is why everyone has accepted two levels of breach of the spending ceiling: a minor and a major overrun. The FIA ​​has recognized that there can be various levels of overshoot and various reasons for doing so. However, Red Bull’s penalty for the minor overshoot is significant – added the former McLaren driver – much more than the financial or aerodynamic penalty, it was an unpleasant experience for the team “.

According to Hakkinen, therefore, paradoxically, Formula 1 could even be strengthened by this affair which instead in the opinion of many fans has undermined the credibility of the championship. “The good thing is that no team will want to risk repeating this situation next year. So, although it was a very difficult and controversial moment for Red Bull, I believe F1 will benefit in the long run, because every team principal will be determined not to have this kind of negative publicity in the future. “he concluded.