Budget cap: the trick of Red Bull and Aston Martin

The budget cap has ‘saved’ some F1 teams, making them extremely profitable as evidenced by the recent Alpine operation which collected 200 million euros through the sale of a portion of the shares to a consortium of US investors. Liberty Media through the expenditure ceiling has introduced a third branch of the regulation, the financial one, which is added to the technical and sporting one. Supervising the last two is not easy, as evidenced by the fact that even at a sporting level, teams and drivers often complain about the fact that sometimes the sanctions are not consistent in the face of comparable episodes. Check that the F1 teams respect the expenditure ceiling to the letterHowever, it truly is a feat that to call arduous is an understatement.

The department dedicated to compliance with the financial regulation led by Federico Lodi in this 2023 is made up of ten units compared to three last season, but the picture that emerges is that the large teams always seem to be ‘one step ahead’ compared to the controllers . The FIA ​​has recently issued a technical directive, the TD45, aimed at regulating as much as possible everything that can be included in the definition ‘F1-non Activities’ which sees the F1 teams involved in other projects which consequently do not fall within the budget cap. However, creating ‘satellite’ companies has allowed for example the ‘parking’ of engineers in these realities who without this loophole would have been ‘forced’ to accept offers from other F1 teams in order not to face a reduction in salary. Furthermore, these third-party companies would have manufactured components sold at lower prices than the ‘list’ prices, a loophole therefore used to continue developing at the final price rather than having to carry over the costs that would normally have been incurred in the factory.

According to the online edition of Auto Motor und Sport the FIA ​​will finish the analysis of the teams started in March at the end of July. In August there will be a further ‘visit’ by the FIA ​​to the teams under investigation and in September the certificates of conformity will be issued. There would seem to be two teams under investigation for exceeding the spending limit.

This week we kicked off ours #BritishGP by launching the #RB17an exciting new project for Red Bull Advanced Technologies 👊 pic.twitter.com/ARpEsBKQK8 —Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) June 30, 2022

Furthermore, the German newspaper highlighted what is to all intents and purposes a gray area found by Red Bull and Aston Martin against which the FIA ​​regulations in hand can do nothing. Red Bull, in fact, in June 2022 formalized the project linked to the Hypercar RB17 entrusted to Red Bull Advanced Technologies, but in the presentation press conference the protagonists were the team principal Christian Horner and the aerodynamics ‘wizard’ Adrian Newey. In fact, in the ‘series’ of F1 cars, Red Bull moved from the RB16 of 2020 to the RB16B of 2021 arriving at the RB18 in 2022. The 17 was not skipped for superstitious reasons, but because they had already established in Milton Keynes that the acronym RB17 would be dedicated to the 50 examples of a covered-wheel F1 that will be sold for 5 million euros each by 2025. The same ‘scheme’ was inherited by Aston Martin with the Valkyrie track hypercar, a project started by Newey and Red Bull. Through the RB17 and the Valkyrie potentially Red Bull and Aston Martin can carry out on-track development with repercussions on F1 without this being prohibited by the current regulation. A reasoning that does not apply to Ferrari and Alpine, which are officially involved in the WEC, but with specimens – the 499P and the A424_Beta – which cannot have ‘repercussions’ on F1 single-seaters. Red Bull underlined that the ‘direction’ of information goes from F1 to the Hypercar, but obviously it is very difficult for the Federation to verify that the ‘road’ of data is not actually a two-way road (and development).