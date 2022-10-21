Red Bull feels encircled in the paddock. Not even the time to celebrate the second drivers’ title, won at Suzuka by Max Verstappen, and the Milton Keynes team had to face the media storm of the budget cap. A storm for the expected truth, to the point that team principal Chris Horner had prepared all the umbrellas. Will they be enough not to be overwhelmed in terms of sport and image? Hard to say right now. In the meantime, Red Bull squares up against teams that would like sanctions and against an FIA that – in the team’s vision – was the first to disclose rumors regarding a (then) alleged violation of the budget cap 2021.

After Verstappen, Horner and Marko, Sergio Perez also defended his team: “We believe we are in good standing and we think that everything works out for the best. Obviously, I will let my team resolve the matter together with the FIA, but at the end of the day, there are always teams that want to take away the resultsespecially when you are winning and others are losing“, he said Checo at a press conference in Austin. “This dynamic has always been part of sport, it is normal. At the end of the story the facts will come out, while people will see and understand the situation“.