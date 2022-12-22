“It will hurt us, but we will certainly start well”. So Max Verstappen expressed his impressions on the effects that the FIA ​​sanction relating to the infringement of the budget cap in 2021 by the Milton Keynes team will have on Red Bull. The Federation has established that, in addition to paying a seven million dollar fine, Red Bull will have 10% fewer hours in the wind tunnel and CFD computer simulations. An insufficient penalty according to rivals, with Gunther Steiner even calling the penalty one “non-punishment”.

Adrian Newey stated that the FIA ​​sanction will test the intelligence of the Red Bull men: “Reducing wind tunnel testing means we can evaluate fewer different components, fewer different ideas – Newey’s words in an interview granted to The 10 Group magazine – if we are really smart and always put the right things in the wind tunnel or on the CFD model then it won’t make much difference”.

On the occasion of the usual end-of-year evening, guests of the Red Bull broadcaster Servus TV Christian Horner and Helmut Marko expressed some considerations on 2023. The team principal underlined that neither Mercedes nor Ferrari can be underestimated in view of next season while the consultant focused more on the technical aspect, anticipating that from a technical point of view, Red Bull 2023 will not it will deviate from the previous sister capable of bringing both world titles back to Milton Keynes, a double that the Anglo-Austrian team has not been able to achieve since 2013.