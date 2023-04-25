F1 Commission meeting

There F1 Commissions which met today resolved new rules that will have a far from marginal impact on the Circus world in the coming years. As was more than expected the main attention was ‘stolen’ from new format of the Sprint Race, which will become a real event in its own right during the GPs, with a dedicated qualification (renamed Sprint Shootout) which will take place on Saturday morning, in the session which until last year was occupied by FP2. However, another rather significant novelty seems to have gone unnoticed – above all in the medium-long term perspective – which concerns the very delicate issue of the budget cap.

Room for “exemptions”

In fact, the teams have approved a change that takes effect immediately (“from 2023 onwards” reads the official document) and which will allow all teams to see some of your own expenses ‘exempt’ from counting the ‘cap’. The expenses in question will be those that concern the “sustainability initiatives”, with a particular focus on environmental issues. The meaning is quite clear: the teams that invest in this direction will be able to enjoy real concessions in calculating the expenses to be included within the ceiling imposed each year by F1 and the FIA.

The official document

In fact, the official note issued by F1 reads verbatim that “it was agreed that some ‘costs of sustainability initiatives’ will be excluded from the cost capas they cover factors such as the costs associated with installing sustainable infrastructure, auditing and monitoring the carbon footprint of competitors, donations to charities promoting environmental sustainability projects, and carbon offset programs carbon“.

Hidden dangers

The initiative is certainly noble and goes in the direction of the Net-Zero Carbon project, to be implemented by 2030, but it can only also arouse some fear, especially thinking back to what happened last year with the ‘Red Bull case’. The Milton Keynes team had in fact been punished, during the 2022 season and for the current year, due to a overrun of the budget cap made in the 2021 season. These additional exemptions are likely to further complicate the life of the bodies responsible for controlling the correct behavior of the teams at a financial levelor. The hope is that these exemptions do not become a loophole exploited by the teams to try to circumvent the limits imposed by the regulation. The risk that this could happen, however, should not be underestimated.