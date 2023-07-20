In recent days, the whole world of Formula 1 has returned to talk about the Budget Cap. After the Red Bull case that exploded during last season due to a certified breach in the 2021 championship, they have in fact re-emerged rumors that would like two or three teams at risk of violation regarding the 2022 championship. The FIA ​​has flatly denied these rumoursletting it be known that “the teams have not received any deadline regarding a hypothetical conclusion of the process that will lead to the awarding of the certifications. It is not true that we are dealing with a delay resulting from ‘discoveries’ relating to the use by the teams of ‘F1-non Activities’ to circumvent the budget cap”. According to the online edition of Auto Motor und Sport the FIA ​​will complete the financial analyzes at the end of July. The certificates of conformity should be issued in September.

The operation

But how does the much talked about spending ceiling work in detail? The mechanism is theoretically very simple: there is a limit figure beyond which the Formula 1 teams cannot go. For the 2022 season, the cap was set at $140 million for 21 GPs. However, since 22 races have been played, an ‘extra’ of 1,200,000 dollars is granted – on the basis of article 2.3 (iii) – which brings the maximum total not to be exceeded to 141,200,000. What makes the difference between a possible overrun and the correct interpretation of the rules are – as always happens in F1 – the gray areas. In the financial regulation that governs the Circus these can be identified in the “Excluded Costs”. It’s about those expense items that teams have the right to deduct from the Cost Cap and which therefore are not counted in the limit of 141.2 million. Within this area, which is governed by Article 3 of the Financial Regulation, there is a great variety of points.

The ‘Excluded Costs’

They range from marketing activities, to the salary of the pilots, to that of the three highest paid managers, to the activities related to the “cultural heritage” of the team: the so-called Heritage Asset Activities. Financial and legal activities are also excluded from the count. For example the cost of 46 people mentioned by Toto Wolff in a recent interview who are responsible for checking that the Mercedes team does not go over the Budget Cap are not included in it. However, the most controversial of the items excluded from the costs is that which concerns the “Non-F1 Activities”. Going to read directly from the financial regulation, these costs are not counted if “the F1 Team can demonstrate to the satisfaction of the Cost Cap Administration that an identifiable portion of the following costs relate to Non-F1 Activities“. Precisely on this point, expressed in article 3.1 (h), it is probable that the teams will go to ‘work’ more to convince the FIA ​​that they have complied with the rules.

The sanctions

If then you do not fall correctly within the Cost Cap, here are the interventions sanctions. From this point of view Stefano Domenicali, CEO of F1, was quite explicit. The Italian manager, in a recent interview, specifically asked for that no more resorting to fines or reductions in the time that can be used in the wind tunnel – as happened last year for Red Bull – but what the penalties are of a “sporting” type. As we learned last year, the regulation contemplates two main types of infringements: a Minor Overspend Breach it’s a Material Overspend Breach. To act as a discriminant is the overcoming or not – in the infraction – of the 5% of the Capital. The threshold to keep in mind therefore is that of $7,060,000. Above this amount, a Material Overspend Breach is incurred. The Sporting sanctions presented in the regulation are of various types and can be adjusted according to aggravating or mitigating circumstances.

The power of the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel

The mitigating circumstances are – in summary – self-report, full collaboration and any “unforeseen force majeure” events. Aggravating factors are bad faith (intentional concealments, for example), but also recidivism (in this case obviously Red Bull is the special one to be observed) and the lack of cooperation. The penalties, in practice, can go as far as the deduction of points in the Drivers’ and Constructors’ classifications; at the stop of one or more tenders and – only in the case of Material Breach – at suspension for the entire championship or exclusion from it. Then there is also the possibility of one reduction of the Cost Cap that can be used in the following season. But that’s not all. Article 9.2 in fact clearly explains that the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel “has the power to impose enhanced monitoring against a particular stable”. At the same time, however, article 9.3 also recalls that “in its sole discretion, the Cost Cap Adjudicatory Panel may suspend the application of any sanction imposed in whole or in part“. A far from small margin of intervention.