The most anticipated man in the press room, for once, was a team principal and not a driver. Chris Horner addressed reporters’ questions and continued to defend his team’s actions, guilty of violating budget cap in 2021.

These are the words of the British at the press conference: “S.we absolutely and categorically believe that we have not had any of the benefits neither for 2021, nor for 2022, nor for the future, as other teams have said. We will be absolutely open if a solution is found. We are now in a dialogue with the FIA ​​and we are waiting for the affair to be closed. At that point all the facts will be put on the table and then we can talk about why we believe our costs are in line. I talked to the FIA ​​for ten days, we hope to reach a conclusion in the near future, maybe this weekend. We can also go in front of the board or in the court of appeal. I think it is in the interest of all and all athletes to resolve this situation as quickly as possible. The FIA’s findings have been made recently and we are in a voluntary process with the Federation, which is looking into the matter. We filed an interim request in 2021 and received no feedback that we had done anything wrong. Then we did another presentation in March and we didn’t get a response until September. Consider all relevant costs and what is out of the budget cap. We consider them and all our costs are the relevant ones. We have had zero benefit from 2021 and 2022, but we expected some things to be challenged“.

Horner had McLaren CEO Zak at his side Brown (Mattia Binotto should also have been present, but the Ferrari team principal had to give up due to health problems). The boss of the Red Bull wall was very angry with the Californian for the letter sent to the FIA: “It is tremendously disappointing that one team accuses another of cheating without any evidence (in reality McLaren never mentions Red Bull in the document, ed.). It damages our brand, our sponsors and our drivers. It also has a huge impact on our staff: employees’ children are bullied. It is shocking that a team is harming us in this way. We have been subjected to a process based on public opinion. The media reports numbers that are light years away from the real ones. You can’t go around making accusations without substance. Well done (ironic of course, ed.) the behavior of our competitors“.