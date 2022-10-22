In the most anticipated press conference of the year, Chris Horner he defended himself without giving up the attack. On the one hand, the Red Bull team principal has clearly rejected the thesis according to which the overrun of the budget cap 2021 gave Milton Keynes an advantage not only in 2021 but also in 2022 – evidently implying that the violation was very low -, on the other hand he lashed out at Zak Brown, present at his side at the Austin press conference. Mattia should have been present too Binottobut the Ferrari team principal had to give up due to health problems.

The McLaren chief executive earlier this week sent a letter of protest to the FIA ​​claiming that the violation of the budget capeven the smallest, constitutes a scam: “It is tremendously disappointing that one team accuses another of cheating without any evidence (in reality McLaren never mentions Red Bull in the document, ed.). It damages our brand, our sponsors and our drivers. It also has a huge impact on our staff: employees’ children are bullied. It is shocking that a team is harming us in this way. We have been subjected to a process based on public opinion. The media reports numbers that are light years away from the real ones. You can’t go around making accusations without substance. Well done (ironic of course, ed.) the behavior of our competitors“.