Watch your budget

The 2023 season is approaching the summer break and the halfway point, but in Hungary discussions in the paddock more than on the penultimate race before the break they are focusing on last year. In fact, official communications from the federation regarding the financial ‘results’ of the teams regarding 2022 are expected in the coming weeks. Each team must receive the ‘green light’ as regards the compliance with the Budget cap, which was set at $141.2 million for the past year. Some media have published rumors that there could be two-three teams outside the rules.

Red Bull in the crosshairs

The mind inevitably runs right to the past season, when the Red Bull had been accused of failing to meet the spending cap in 2021, the year of the duel with Mercedes which was resolved only in the final race in Abu Dhabi. The Milton Keynes team had been then sentenced by the FIA ​​to pay a fine of 7 million dollars and a reduction of 10% of the usable time in the wind tunnel for aerodynamic tests. A penalty judged too light by the other teams, above all by virtue of the domination that Red Bull is imposing on the championship this year.

Quiet Homer

What the Austrian stable certainly cannot afford is be fished again with your hands in the jam. The same financial regulation of the FIA ​​punishes more severely those who repeat the infraction. However, the leaders of the reigning world champion team are convinced that they did everything on a regular basis during the past championship, conquered by Verstappen with four GPs to go before the end of the season. Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 Christian Hornerwho has been Red Bull’s team principal since the ‘bulls’ entered the Circus, said he was convinced that nothing irregular will be found on his stable.

“We would expect that to be in order – commented Horner, who also explained where his optimism comes from – last year we had a great car and we’ve done relatively little development compared to some of our competitors. And we also had a few accidents. I think Max damaged a front wing in Brazil and Checo crashed in Montreal. We have not ‘burned’ parts like our competitors. The updates we made were much more modest“. We don’t know whether it was oversight or deliberately, but Horner failed to mention the discussed Perez’s accident in qualifying for the Monaco GPwhich then led to friction within the team between him and Max Verstappen.