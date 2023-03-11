Red Bull and the “buffet” of the budget cap

After the penalty imposed on Red Bull last autumn for violating the cost ceiling for the 2021 season, Formula 1 is divided on the fairness of the penalty. Opponents continue to believe that the Milton Keynes team suffered a buffet from the FIA faced with infractions that deserved far more severe penalties, Chris Horner underlines how the fine and the reduction of aerodynamic tests are heavy penalties. Recently, the Red Bull team principal spoke again about the sanctions: according to him, their “hardness” would have motivated the team to give their best.

Horner, the sanction as motivation

“I think the sanctions have made everyone concentrate and have pushed towards an efficient car. What we lost in wind tunnel time we gained in motivation“, the Briton told reporters after the Bahrain Grand Prix, which ended with a dominant one-two.

Don’t let your guard down

Horner is well aware that a result like that of Bahrain cannot tell the whole story of a season that remains open to any prediction: “I’ve been in Formula 1 quite a long time, and I know that things can change very quickly. I think these cars are still relatively immature and as teams develop and upgrades that will change“.