Usually the press conference of the team principals has a lower value than that of the drivers, who attract more attention thanks to their media power. Austin will be an exception, because it will be the first press conference after the official violation of the rules on budget cap of 2021 by the Red Bull. A violation that the FIA ​​did not want to quantify: it can be a dollar like 7.25 million, compared to the 145 million agreed.

Red Bull team principal Chris Horner, also to try to remove some mud, could reveal the figure of the overrun in the press conference that will see him protagonist together with Mattia Binotto and Zak Brown. The British of the Mirror.

Brown’s presence gives further spice to the meeting with journalists. The Californian, in addition to playing “at home” in Austin, on Monday wrote a letter to federal president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in which he specifies that the violation of financial regulations is bluntly a “cheat”. We will see which line of defense Horner will adopt, after Red Bull initially expressed “amazement and disappointment” for the violation of the rules. Milton Keynes’ team is still convinced that the document presented was within the imposed limit and has conducted a careful review.