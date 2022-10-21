At the Austin press conference, reporters waited at the Lewis gate Hamiltonas if he were a protagonist of the story budget cap. Indirectly it is, because Sir Lewis was the “loser” of a red-hot 2021 World Cup final, which has now become permanently polluted. And the Brit, who lost the title with a wrong decision by race director Michael Masi, certainly cannot be pleased that Max Verstappen has used a car that has been developed beyond what is allowed.

In winter Hamilton closed in on himself. But now he cannot adopt the strategy of silence. He must speak up and trust in the work of a Federation that in recent months – between Abu Dhabi 2021 and the jewelry issue – seems to have targeted him: “I cannot give a precise answer. There is nothing that can be said to be beneficial, but it is a guess as to what may or may not happen. I am focused on improving the team and the car, which I can usually control. I believe Mohammed (FIA President Ben Sulayem, ed.) and his team will make the right decisions. I have to believe it. I want to give them the benefit of the doubtnaturally. I think Formula 1 has to do something for the future, otherwise, if the rules are so soft, all the teams will go beyond the spending limits. Everyone will spend millions of euros more if they know they are only getting a slap on the wrist: we might as well not even have the budget cap“, Said the seven-time world champion at the press conference. “I don’t think the sport is trying to make mistakes, but we will continue to face some obstacles over the years. But I believe that when it comes to integrity, it’s about understanding how to overcome these obstacles while maintaining core values. And be faithful to the values ​​defended by the sporting regulations. We have to keep these values, because I think the fans are confused. And without the fans, this sport is nothing“.