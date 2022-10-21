The controversy continues uninterruptedly about what is happening in these days with the Red Bullheld responsible for having budget cap exceeded in the 2021 season. One year that saw Max Verstappen’s first world championship victory, with the Dutchman taking command of the Abu Dhabi GP on the last lap after a controversial decision by Race Director Michael Masi, which allowed only the dubbed drivers present among the race leader, Lewis Hamiltonand Verstappen himself, to split.

The discovery of the irregularity of the Anglo-Austrian team has somehow reopened the wounds of the Mercedes Englishman, who, due to that episode in the Arab Emirates, was unable to achieve the absolute record for the highest number of world titles won by a driver : eight. In an interview with Sky SportsHamilton did not want to dwell on what happened in 2021, admitting however some frustration when compared with the case that has now exploded, hoping for a severe sanction: “I don’t necessarily have an opinion because I’m not very focused on this topic – explained on the eve of the United States GP – it is part of the past. I would say I passed it last year, but this fact that comes up now definitely arouses emotions for many people, for the fans, for everyone. How it turned out at the end of last year and thento make matters worse, this happened“.

At present, some indiscretions have emerged concerning the sanction to be imposed on Red Bull for the violation of the spending ceiling for the teams, considered “minor” by FIA. The Federation itself, in fact, would have proposed an offer to the Milton Keynes house for the plea bargaining, which still leaves the doors open to Red Bull management to appeal. In any case, waiting for developments on the affair, Hamilton himself, as well as other drivers, hopes for tougher penalties against the rival team: “I’m not the one who can decide what the punishment is – added number 44 – the fact is that the infringement affected last year’s resultand also on that of this yearbecause they would have exploited the same practice and there would be benefits. When these new rules come out, if you have an advantage, it’s very, very difficult to bridge the gap. It’s a question of integrity, we have to stick to the core values ​​of this sport. We have been fined € 25,000 for putting the nose piercing, so I’m confident, I really want to believe in the FIA ​​and the people who lead this team, who will make the right decisions. Everyone has an opinion on what should or shouldn’t happen, but I’m not working hard, I’m trying to win a race right now. “. In another press conference, Hamilton added further considerations: “I think this sport has to do something about it, otherwise if they are relaxed with these rulesso all teams will go further. Spending millions of euros more and then only having a penalty will not be good for sport. We might as well not have a cost cap in the future ”.