Ready to strike

“As regulators, if we see a breach, we have to do our job. I understand that maybe for the fans the timing isn’t ideal, but the rules have to be respected and we have to do our job. If there is a violation, the regulations will find it and there will be consequences“. With these rather clear and peremptory words, ainteresting interview published by the official site of the FIA ​​with the Italian Federico Lodi, director of the FIA’s single-seater financial regulation. It is, essentially, the man called to coordinate the control work, by the federation, on the much discussed Budget Cap.

The cost ceiling to which the Formula 1 teams must comply has become familiar to motorsport enthusiasts especially last year, when Red Bull was fined for violating it during the 2021 season. Now, however, the debates on this subject have once again become topical given that in the coming weeks and months the various steps will be taken that will lead to discovering if someone has broken the financial rules of F1 last season. Just Lodi explained in detail how does expense control workalso highlighting the enhancements implemented by the federation compared to last season.

The steps to take

“The process works like this: Before the full submission, there is an intermediate submission which is required for June 30th of the current season – said the head of the FIA ​​– therefore, for the 2022 season, the teams sent us their interim presentation in June of last year and the full presentation on March 31 of this year. The interim presentation is only to allow the teams to understand where their projected expenses are and for us to anticipate any discussions that may arise. So there is some preparatory work that is done before the presentation of the full data”.

Laborious analysis

The real analysis process, however, starts only with the arrival of complete data and – inevitably – requires a significant time. “Each presentation is a 150-200 page document, so there is a lot of documentation to go through. The first month is usually devoted to a detailed review of all documentation Lodi explained. to identify areas that require more in-depth analysis. We then identify areas for further investigation and request additional documentation, if necessary, in preparation for our anticipated arrival at the team facility. We then undertake an on-site audit, which usually starts in early May. Since then we spend months on the road, visiting one workshop after another and basically stamping their presentation“.

Internal training

The amount of work to be done is massive and, precisely for this reason, the FIA ​​has more than doubled the number of people engaged in this analysis. “We have strengthened the department and now have 10 full-time staff dealing with the financial regulation of Formula 1. This is a significant increase compared to last year, when there were only four,” said Lodi. The people who do this work, of course, must be highly skilled. We need men and women who have already worked in the role of auditors at a high level, but who at the same time have specific knowledge of the world of motorsport and F1. “We had a hard time at first – admitted Lodi – so we decided to take another approach and di train them internally on the specifics of F1“.