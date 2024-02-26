Crackdown with the new regulatory cycle

In the 2026 F1 will see the single-seaters and power units change. The objective is to make the cars lighter and less bulky in terms of dimensions, while as regards the engines there will no longer be the MGU-H component and the drive units will be powered by 100% biofuels (furthermore the electric component will have to provide more power than is currently the case).

With the introduction of budget cap starting from 2021, F1 has added a financial regulation to the technical and sporting regulations. Compliance with the expense cap has been at the center of hot controversy and the FIA ​​is trying to equip itself with suitable tools to prevent the budget cap from being circumvented too easily, especially by the top teams who do not want to give up any resources and any employee.

The German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport reported the great news that from 2026 will radically change the cards on the table regarding the budget cap. In fact, from 2026 every employee of a team who is employed on F1 even if not 100% will be included in the budget cap with full salary. This decision is due to the fact that it is too complicated and confusing for the Federation delegates to navigate the sometimes four-figure workforce to sort through full-time, part-time employees and with what percentage of employment on projects related to F1. From 2026, therefore, teams will no longer be able to rely on 'stunts' linked to part-time work to lower the salary to be included in the budget cap. An example? Rob Marshall, a former top Red Bull engineer who now moved to McLaren, was declared to be employed on F1 for only 10% of his working time (Red Bull had divided Marshall's work 50/50 on the RB17 Hypercar, 40% on the Red Bull PowerTrains and 10% on F1).