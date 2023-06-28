As Motorsport.com reported last week, the FIA ​​has closed a potential loophole that some teams could have used to hire staff outside the F1 team to collaborate on the design and development of the cars.

The fear was that some teams would employ staff outside the budget cap to work on separate special projects, such as the design of road cars, yachts and bicycles, then using the extra knowledge gained that could be useful for F1 operations.

Crews that operated this way could have a big advantage over those that accounted for all their activities, as the official expenditure would be lower because the extra staff actually worked undeclared.

Following concerns from several teams that the use of non-F1 personnel was being exploited in this way, the FIA ​​responded by issuing a technical directive earlier this year to eliminate any knowledge passed on to F1 teams that is not accounted for under the budget cap.

TD45 has notoriously come into effect and clarifies that, as of 1 January this year, any intellectual property passed from a technical division to an F1 team must be included in budget cap spending.

The FIA ​​is taking the matter seriously and, as part of a much more detailed analysis of the teams’ activities, Motorsport.com has learned that it is looking into what the teams’ non-F1 staff actually do.

As part of the enhanced monitoring introduced after the first budget cap announcements in 2021, a more thorough investigation was carried out to verify non-F1 assets, according to reports.

This now includes interviewing staff who were claimed to be outside the scope of F1’s budget cap, to try to better understand what projects they were working on.

In addition, samples of work completed by such staff are being reviewed to ensure they are totally separate from the F1 team and there is no knowledge transfer.

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

On top of this, and as part of the rigorous analysis the FIA ​​is carrying out on the 2022 budget cap proposals, the top teams are faced with a detailed list of around 100 questions they need to answer.

The teams welcomed the move by the FIA ​​to focus on areas where concerns had arisen. Early reports indicate that some teams have had to change the way they operate.

A senior source said: “People didn’t have faith in the old whistleblowing system, but now it seems the FIA ​​is taking care of it. It seems to be working.”

The TD45 has been formulated so that teams can continue to operate their special technical divisions, rather than shutting them down entirely. However, the document clarifies that, while the intellectual property acquired by the F1 team can be sold and used in activities other than F1, the reverse path is not feasible.

However, the behavior of the teams will continue to be monitored to ensure they comply with the regulations and do not find alternative ways to circumvent the budget cap rules.

The teams themselves must introduce strict controls to make sure that the expenditures made do not fall within the limitations of the budget cap.

At the Canadian GP, ​​Mercedes boss Toto Wolff revealed that his team has hired dozens of people to check how things work.

“We have built a huge organization in our finance department, made up of 46 people, which controls the budget cap to the last screw,” he explained.

“It follows the expenditure trend throughout the year and what we have done is allocate the resources to various projects”

“Last year we stayed below this line throughout the year and we are this year as well. Considering a normal development change for next year, we are still quite on track.