Horner’s team wants to avoid the heaviest sanctions and seems willing to accept the federation’s proposed agreement. Less testing and limited budget for the 2023 F1 World Championship. Public admission to the conference in Austin?

In the US F1 GP in Austin, the budget cap affair continues to hold its own: according to the BBC, an agreement between the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation, which oversees the rules of the sports championships) and Red Bull, guilty of having exceeded the limit of 145 million dollars set for the 2021 F1 World Championship won by Max Verstappen.

fia-red bull agreement – The agreement, the settlement, is the “friendly” way to resolve disputes of this kind and not get to the Adjudication Panel, a judging panel with independent specialists and representatives of five F1 teams. If Red Bull were to reach the panel, it would risk heavy penalties, up to the deduction of points in the Drivers and Constructors World Championships, with the risk – theoretical but possible – of losing the World Championship won by Max last year at the last race in Abu Dhabi 2021. Accepting an agreement, however penalizing it may be, would allow Red Bull to “limit” the damage to the financial and development plan; in the same way, it would allow F1 and the federation to save the golden books, without creating uncomfortable precedents with world championships assigned and then canceled, a mechanism that could undermine the credibility of the World Championship, which has been jeopardized several times in recent years. See also Pierfrancesco Favino, sport practiced and "acted", Roma, the family: everything about him

what does the agreement foresee? – As already anticipated by the Gazzetta in recent days, the agreement between FIA and Red Bull should provide for a limitation in the 2023 tests (in the wind tunnel, virtual, on the track) and / or a further limitation on the 2023 cap budget (in theory set at 135 million dollars but probably increased to cope with the global price increase). But, before making public the possible agreement, it seems that the president of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, asked Horner & co. to make a public fine, clarifying the actual figure and admitting the overrun.

budget cap and newey – At first, Red Bull reacted with a press release to the dossier in which the FIA ​​formalized the budget overrun by Aston Martin (procedural violation, it will get away with a fine) and Red Bull (minor infringement). But, again according to the rumors coming from the United States and reported by the Daily Mirror, the basis of the violation would be the salary of Adrian Newey, technical manager of Red Bull: the 10 million annual remuneration would have been paid to the company it heads. to Newey himself, making them appear as external consultancy not subject to budget cap. The overshoot figure would be between 2 and 5 million, but Christian Horner himself could make it public: either in an extraordinary conference announced for today in Austin or in the official Saturday conference scheduled for 6.30pm Italian time. See also Boca is the most winning team in women's soccer: all the numbers