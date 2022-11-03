Days after FIA ruling on the case Red Bull, guilty of having breached the budget cap of 2.1 million dollars in 2021, still discusses the penalty imposed by the International Federation against the new world champion team. Specifically, the Anglo-German house will in fact have to serve a penalty equal to 7 million dollarsto which is added the 10% reduction in development time of the single-seater in the wind tunnel.

The penalty, communicated on the eve of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, generated protests from drivers and team principals on the type of sentence, considered light or in any case not too impactful for a top team like Red Bull. On the contrary, few have expressed a completely different comment on the matter, considering the FIA’s decision to be severe and tough. Among them, the Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer, but also a former driver like David Coulthard.

The Scotsman, who in the last four years of his career raced for Red Bull, considered the penalty far from light, especially as regards the consequences that this could have from a technical point of view: “In Formula 1, of course, it’s all a question of aerodynamics – explained the 51-year-old in an interview with Channel 4 – when you have less time in the wind tunnel to develop the package, but you already have a great one and run faster than the others, this may not have much of an impact. But if you take into account the speed of development of the teams from the beginning to the end of the year, an undeveloped car that wins the first Grand Prix will struggle to reach the top-10 at the end of the world. So actually it is a rather heavy penalty“.