At 4.00 pm Italian time, 9 am in Mexico City, the FIA has published the official document in which it was certified the achievement of an agreement with the Red Bull regarding the violation of the Budget Cap by the Austrian team in the 2021 season. The definition of a Accepted Breach Agreement ensured that the team led by Christian Horner accepted the sanction imposed by the Federation without resorting to further degrees of sporting judgment.

Red Bull was therefore punished with a 7 million dollar fine – to be paid within 30 days – and with a 10% reduction in the development time of the car over the next 12 months. The Milton Keynes team principal decided to meet the press in the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit press room to explain the position of the new constructors world champion team.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 6.30 pm Italian time, 11.30 am in the Mexican capital.

18.20 – The ‘actual’ violation committed by Red Bull is milder than previously assumed. If the team had used the tax credit correctly, in fact, the overrun would have been about 432 thousand pounds.

18.15 – Horner should be speaking in about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, here you can find the FIA ​​ruling on the ‘Red Bull case’.