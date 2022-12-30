2022 is coming to an end, but it’s already 2026. Formula 1 goes very fast not only on the track, but also off it: to enter it you need money and talent, ruthlessness and fluency even in the management of technical and financial resources. Audi he knows it well and in view of his debut on the track alongside Sauber he has opened many positions on the working days before Christmas. One of these concerns the budget cap. The house of the four circles is looking for a real expert who can help it navigate the folds of the financial ceiling imposed by the FIA.

Audi has published the following announcement on his website but also on various specific platforms for job search in the motorsport sector: “You will independently monitor and support the departments as a single point of contact for all queries relating to the FIA’s financial regulations. You will identify opportunities/risks and alternative courses of action/optimizations within the FIA ​​financial regulation. You will coordinate the reporting taking into account the FIA ​​cost cap. You will prepare ad hoc analyzes and reports for the management of the organizational unit. You will be the central contact for the local FIA representatives. Your profile must have an economics degree with a focus on finance or an industrial engineering degree. Ideally, you have valuable experience in financial management of areas/organisations. You like to moderate and you like to design new processes and methods. You can communicate, manage conflicts, are assertive and think analytically. You are highly motivated to work independently“.

The German company will make its debut in Formula 1 in the year that will define the transition to the new generation of power units. The simplification of the drive unit and the farewell to the MGU-H were two of the conditions that Audi had asked Formula 1 to enter the Circus. Conditions that have been met: while there are those who think that F1 has bowed too much to the requests of the Germans, others believe that their entry can only further ennoble a sport in further rapid expansion.