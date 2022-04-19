In the event that Formula 1 formalizes a stage to replace the Russian Grand Prix – eliminated from the calendar following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine – the championship will present another 20 weekends from Imola at the end of the program, with well three races to be played consecutively in the second half of the season to secure the checkered flag on the world championship in November. However, in order to reach this milestone, Formula 1 itself will have to guarantee unprecedented efficiency as regards the logisticsalready put under the magnifying glass in the world of motorsport.

Specifically, limited to the Circus, Haas had already reported a delay in pre-season tests, in which it did not take part on the first day of tests due to a transport problem. Even worse went in MotoGP, with the first day of the Argentine GP completely removed due to another unexpected event in the delivery of materials to the teams. The Red Bell team principal also spoke on this aspect Christian Hornerwho turned to the top management of the FIA ​​for a review of the rules on budget cap.

Having occurred a increased transport coststhe teams will necessarily have to cope with this increase in costs, also to avoid a serious threat linked to the delays that have already occurred: “This is a great challenge – Horner admitted in an interview reported by gpfans.com – we have a very complicated calendar and very tight deadlines, and with three or two consecutive races scheduled for the end of the year which could create havoc in case of delays. It is an issue that we are working on with the guys from logistics and Formula 1, considering that costs have almost doubled this year. Inflation is already happening around the world – he added – but when you consider that the transportation is within the budget cap, we need to find a reasonable allowance that takes these inflated costs into account. We are concerned, it is a problem that needs to be addressed now.