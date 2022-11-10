One year after the debut of Red Bull, which took place in 2005, a new reality heir to Minardi, at the time known as Toro Rosso, entered Formula 1. Owned by the same Red Bullthe team from Faenza, later renamed AlphaTauri since 2020, over the years it has become one of the most emblematic examples of customer team of a major team, obtaining from the latter numerous components, in addition to an internal management of the pilots. Yet, with the introduction of regulations such as those of the budget cap, AlphaTauri’s intention is to arrive at a sort of technical independence from Red Bull, producing its own components without obtaining them from the Milton Keynes house also because through the financial regulation F1 wanted to encourage teams to produce their own components making the purchase of those of rivals less interesting from an economic point of view.

A goal that was underlined by Jonathan EddollsChief Engineer of the AlphaTauri, but who would not be the only one in the plans of the team that won 2 GPs throughout its history: “Red Bull has completely different options for its work processes – said ad Auto Motor und Sport – the speed with which they develop and produce the parts is simply phenomenal. They can keep everything open at the component philosophy level until the last minute, which is really cool. However, for example, we like to define our aerodynamics based on certain elements, but if we take components from them, not we receive information on the final project if not very late. Consequently, this can in turn affect our aerodynamics, because we work with shapes calculated by others ”.

For these reasons, therefore, AlphaTauri could increase its own production starting from 2023, becoming more independent from Red Bull: “After a year, we have gained a lot of experience with these new cars – Eddolls added – and we know in which window they work. This means that we no longer have to be so flexible with some components, which saves us weight. There are some things we do differently now because we know how these cars, these tires and these regulations work “.