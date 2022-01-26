[Rassegna stampa] – The 2022 season has not yet begun, at least on the track, but the tensions between the various teams never seem to have gone on vacation since last year. The only difference from the final months of 2021 is that Mercedes And Red Bull, for once, they are on the same side of the fence. In fact, both are pushing for the Federation to give the teams the opportunity to have more money to spend than the constraint imposed by the budget cap which stops at 140 million dollars. The grip I want to exploit the two great protagonists of the last championship is simple: there will be more GPs (23 instead of 22) and – if everything goes according to plan – more Sprint Race (6 instead of 3).

The fear of Wolff and Horner is precisely the short races and possible accidents that could heavily affect the finances of the teams and therefore on the development possibilities during the season. Understandably, however, from this ear the other teams, especially the smallest economically, do not hear us. For them such a solution would represent a return to the past and to those strong economic disparities between the various teams which are precisely the element that we wanted to eliminate with the ceiling on expenses. The affair, which risks casting doubt on the very course of the sprint races in 2022, was also dealt with by the Gazzetta dello Sport.

“[…] Imola has in fact been selected among the six tracks to host the sprint race. But on this news there are still discussions related to the ceiling on expenses. Big teams, especially Mercedes and Red Bull, are striving for more flexibility than the $ 140 million million mark. […] on the table a request for 300 thousand dollars more in the GPs where the “Sprint Qualifying” is scheduled, for a total of 1.8 million per team “.