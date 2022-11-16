When the veils had fallen from the single-seaters in the Budapest pit lane, the Aston Martin garage had quickly captured the attention of the insiders. In fact, the AMR22 showed up in Hungary with a rather particular rear wing, the result of a shrewd interpretation of the technical regulations. “There are still two races on tracks where maximum downforce is needed, namely Zandvoort and Singapore. I’d be surprised not to see more wings like this in Marina Bay on the track”. So commented the Team Principal Mike Krack to the editorial staff of Racefans.net, announcing a rapid diffusion of the solution on the grid, which however did not exist.

In order to ensure less aerodynamic disturbance to the pursuing single-seaters, the 2022 cars were born with large radii between the various surfaces. The aim is to reduce the generation of vortices and the energy associated with them, ensuring a better cleaning of the wake. The regulation had thus initially led to the disappearance of the rear wings equipped with raised endplates, whose external vertical drifts until 2021 extended up to the airfoils. However, Aston Martin has carefully examined the relevant provision of the technical regulation, however managing to replicate the high endplates thanks to a rounded contour to respect the minimum dimensions of the fillet radii. The rise of the vertical fins ensures that the high pressure area in the upper part of the wing is not sucked into the vacuum in the lower area, effectively ‘spilling’ to its sides. The particular design of the Aston Martin endplates manages to better contain the high pressure of the upper environment, which by exerting a vertical thrust along a larger effective surface increases the load released.

The solution that was initially thought could quickly spread on the grid has actually remained confined to Aston Martin alone. Tom McCollough, Performance Director of the British team, explained the reasons during the episode of Tech Talk, the technical study program produced by Formula 1: “This is our high downforce rear wing that we introduced in Hungary, which is a low efficiency circuit. On tracks where we want maximum downforce, it’s the best alternative we have. We introduced it relatively late in the season. I believe that for the budget cap no one was able to react and to add it to his rear wings list. It arises from a somewhat complex interpretation of the rules, for which there was a constant discussion with the FIA ​​to make sure he complied with the regulations, so I don’t think it was a part that others could just take and copy. I’m sure other teams have considered it, it ensures a leap in performance, but it also depends on where you want to invest the resources, with the various wings now completed by that point of the season”. The cost ceiling and the complexity in replicating the solution have therefore meant that the AMR22 has remained the only one that can boast a similar geometry. However, the reasons listed by Tom McCollough must also be added to what was anticipated in September by Andy Green. In fact, the team’s Chief Technical Officer had revealed to the TheRace editorial staff how the FIA’s intention to ban the solution from 2023 emerged from the discussions with the technical committee, in order to avoid a dangerous spiral that could have led the single-seaters away from the initial objectives of the aerodynamic regulation.