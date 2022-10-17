‘Red Bull at risk of losing points in the 2021 championships’? “It will be worse“. Like this Bernie Ecclestone as reported by the Swiss newspaper Blick answered questioned by journalist Roger Benoit on the completely unknown scenario that awaits Red Bull after the failure to receive the certificate of suitability from the FIA ​​regarding compliance with the budget cap set at 145 million dollars in 2021. The Federation has judged suitable eight teams – Ferrari, Mercedes, AlphaTauri, Haas, Alpine, Williams, McLaren and Alfa Romeo – while infringements were pointed out as regards Aston Martin and Red Bull. As far as Lawrence Stroll’s team is concerned, the infringement is of a procedural nature only, while the team led by Christian Horner was also found guilty of a minor infringement of the spending ceiling.

The definition of infringement ‘minor’ it is not fitting according to the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff according to which even an extra expense of 500 thousand dollars can allow decisive performance advantages. The penalties available to the FIA ​​to punish Red Bull range from a simple fine to the deduction of points in both world rankings in 2021, a possibility that could take away from Max Verstappen the first world title won in his career in 2021 with just eight points. advantage over Lewis Hamilton. Ecclestone’s phrase “It will be worse” not necessarily it can coincide with the reassignment of the 2021 Drivers title. The former patron of the Circus in the past has already faced the management of slippery issues and since leaving the command of F1 he has often stressed that there are various possibilities for sanctioning those who have made an error or a violation of the regulation relating to seasons that have now been archived. It is possible that Ecclestone is also thinking about Red Bull’s future competitiveness which could be put a stop in the coming seasons through a reduced budget as well as less tools or time to develop future cars of the Milton Keynes team.