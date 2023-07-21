Hamilton and the budget cap: dig at Red Bull

A few months ahead of 2022, rumors are emerging about compliance with the budget cap by the Formula 1 teams. Perhaps a signal of procedural speeding up by the FIA, which may have accepted the requests of Stefano Domenicali, who demanded more rapid decision-making to preserve the credibility of Formula 1. However, to ensure that this sport remains credible, it would also be necessary for all the teams to comply with the spending limits: something that – according to German sources – will not happen this year either, but it is an indiscretion that the Federation hastened to deny.

In the last few days the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport highlighted the gray area found by Red Bull and Aston Martin against which the FIA ​​could do nothing, and which would foresee the use of the RB17 and Valkyrie road cars as a “development area” which would also have repercussions on Formula 1. A ploy that would not surprise Lewis too much Hamilton: according to the British, the light sanctions of 2022 would encourage teams to evade the rules, knowing they are risking very little.

Hamilton’s words

“What kind of punishment should anyone who breaks the budget cap face? I’m not going to say it, it’s not my job, there are people who take care of it. But the rumors don’t surprise me, because last year there were no big penalties either“said the Briton in the Hungaroring paddock.

Hamilton on de Vries

Hamilton also points Red Bull at Nyck de Vriesdismounted from the AlphaTauri after ten races despite it being clear that current Formula 1 does not give rookies enough time to learn the cars and fit into the environment: “Daniel Ricciardo’s return didn’t surprise me, he attended the riders’ meetings, it’s rare to see him do it from a reserve. However, I was surprised by the decision made for Nyck. He is a very talented driver and he is also a good guy. I think the future is still bright for him. If this is how Formula 1 works? I would say that’s how Red Bull works“.