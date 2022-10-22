For better or for worse the Red Bull it really seems to be the team of the moment in Formula 1. The Milton Keynes team won the 2022 drivers world title in Suzuka with Max Verstappen and this Sunday is preparing to make an encore in the constructors ‘ranking, thus interrupting Mercedes’ series of consecutive triumphs which has lasted since 2014. The other side of the coin, however, is represented by the dispute of the budget cap 2021 not respected. On a political level, in fact, Christian Horner and his team are besieged: the other teams, public opinion and the FIA ​​itself have ‘surrounded’ the bulls, accused of not having operated within the spending limits during the past. championship.

In the coming weeks, a decision by the Federation is expected, which could rewrite the ranking of last season – unlikely – or instead assign penalties to Red Bull for the 2023 season. Fine, reduction of the possibility of using the wind tunnel and reduction of the budget cap for next year are the seemingly more likely options. However, there is also another possible ‘grain’ on the table for the Milton Keynes team. In fact, there is no shortage of allegations within the paddock on the fact that Red Bull, having breached in 2021, may have done the same in this vintage.

Horner himself, when asked about this possibility, showed himself rather convinced of the regularity of his team’s actions. The British manager also gave concrete examples, pointing out how the team has updated fewer than rival teams and the two drivers have not been the victims of particularly ‘expensive’ accidents. The only unknown factor, for the Red Bull team principal, is brought by the feared one inflation.

“This year is a challenge for energy costs and everything that goes with it. If I look at the facts – stressed Horner – Max has had fewer crashes than any other driver and Sergio has had few. In terms of development, we are significantly below some of our rivals. In transport we are probably the sixth or seventh team, in terms of transport volumes for a single GP. After going through this process, you can never say you are fully confident – concluded the number one of the Austrian wall – but I can’t believe it [quando guardo gli altri]that we are somehow out of bounds“.