In total, R$ 1.7 billion in expenses were blocked; Cities and Transport had the highest volume of suspended resources

The Ministry of Planning and Budget disclosed on Tuesday (30.May.2023) the details of the block in the Federal Government Budget. In all, 6 portfolios were affected, with Cities and Transport having the highest volume of suspended resources.

The government blocked it in order to comply with the spending ceiling rule, after noticing an increase of R$ 24.2 billion in projected expenses this year, according to the Bimonthly Report for the Evaluation of Revenues and Expenses, which guides the execution of the Budget every 2 months. In total, the blockage is approximately R$ 1.7 billion. Here is below:

Cidades had R$ 691.2 million of funds blocked;

Transport, R$ 602.1 million;

Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger, R$ 118.2 million;

Integration and Regional Development, R$96.1 million;

Farm, R$93.2 million;

Planning, R$88.4 million.

The blockade is temporary and may be reversed in the coming months, based on the entry of more revenue into the government’s cash register. Discretionary expenses were blocked, when payment is not mandatory.

On Monday (May 29), the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet (MDB), anticipated that the Ministries of Education and Health and smaller portfolios would be preserved from the blockade. One of the reasons is to avoid the risk of discontinuing public policies.

increase in expenses

According to the latest revenue and expenditure assessment report, the last few months have seen an increase in expenses, driven mainly by the impact of the new minimum wage, which has risen to R$1,320 since May 1, focusing on social security benefits, unemployment insurance, allowance, among others.

There were also R$ 3.9 billion transferred to states and municipalities from the sanction of the Law Paulo Gustavo, which allocated resources to the cultural sector, in addition to complementing the national nursing base. These blockages may be reversed later with changes in revenue and expense estimates.

These figures reversed the BRL 13.6 billion break in the spending ceiling that had been presented in the previous report. The ceiling rule should be replaced by a new tax rule, which will be voted this week in the Federal Senate.

The ceiling would break this year, but the Transition PEC, enacted at the end of last year, removed BRL 145 billion from the Bolsa Família spending limit and up to BRL 23 billion in investments, in case there is excess revenue.

The government also raised the estimated primary deficit from BRL 107.6 billion to BRL 136.2 billion, equivalent to 1.3% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), sum of goods and services produced in the country, according to the edition Income and Expenditure Evaluation Report for the 2nd bimester. The fiscal target for 2023 remains a primary deficit of BRL 238 billion (2.2% of GDP).

With information from the Brazil Agency.