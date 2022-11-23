During 2021 the evolution of the price of a barrel of oil of the mexican mix (Mexican Export Blend – MME) was constantly increasing. It started with 47.12 dollars per barrel (dpb) of the MME on January 4 of last year and ended with 71.29 dpb on December 30. The Center for Public Finance Studies of the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union published that the average price of MME in 2021 it was 64.78 dbp. On the other hand, in 2021 the price that was used by the federal government as a parameter in the formulation of the Income Law of the Federation (LIF) 2021 was 42.1 dpb of the MME (The Economist 21/Feb/2022). In other words, in 2021 the difference between the budget and the average oil sale price was 54%. This represented a very important increase in tax revenue for public finances last year.

In 2022 the price of a barrel of oil of the MME has continued to rise. The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of the federal government established an average price per barrel of $55.1 by 2022. Making a calculation of the 205 days reported by the price of the MME the Bank of Mexico, from January 3 to November 18, 2022, the average price of the MME It is 92.2 dbp. This represents a 67% increase with respect to what the federal government budgeted for income from oil export.

As can be seen in 2021 there was an increase of 54% and so far until November 18, 2022, 67% in the income that the government of mexico for the sale of oil with respect to what was budgeted in the LIF of each of those years. The social programs from the federal government, support for states and municipalities, and exchange rate stability to date undoubtedly has an important component in the increase in income that the federal government’s treasury has had.

OF BUDGET 2023 AND INFLATION. The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) estimated for 2023 a price of 68.7 dpb for the MME (El Financiero, 8/Sep/2022). This represents an increase of 25% compared to what the federal government budgeted for 2022. Although 34% below the average price per barrel of oil so far this year. These data are fundamental in the analysis of the Public finances. Despite the fact that inflation up to October of this year was, according to estimates from the Bank of Mexico, at 8.41%, there has not been a lack of control due to international conflicts. Nor has the peso suffered a devaluation against the US dollar. In other words, the damping of the increase in the income of the federal government due to the positive differential in the sale of oil, has leveraged a inflationary control and exchange rate stability.

One of the main measures of the federal government is in the gasoline subsidy: “Estimated budget revenue surplus for 2022 looks very optimistic. By 2022 the SHCP estimates that the revenue loss for Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) of fuels is around 397,600 million pesos (1.4% of GDP) and that the surplus of oil revenues be 397,840 million pesos (1.4% of GDP)” (BBVA-Research, Mexico, 31/Oct/2022). As you can practically see what it has cost to subsidize gasoline in Mexico it is equal to the excess of income by the differential of oil sale prices and the budgeted.

PARAGRAPHS: PRICE INCREASE. Any consumer knows that if the price of gasoline goes up, everything will go up. Fuel is required to produce food, to transport it before and after packaging or processing. Go even for the transportation of those involved in the different stages of food production. The stability of the variables macroeconomic with an increase in gasoline prices it would be erased. The economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic They are still present, and a destabilizing element like that could represent a setback in what has been advanced and controlled in the pandemic in the country’s economy. Another element that is present is the effects of international conflicts on the price of oil: war Russia-Ukraine, the threats from Iran, the arrival of winter in Europe and the need to gas and oil, the disarticulation of electricity production with nuclear energy. Finally, these and other elements will be present in the income of the federal government via the increase in the price of a barrel of oil. To continue analyzing.