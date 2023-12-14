WEconomy Minister Robert Habeck defended the traffic light decisions for the 2024 budget against criticism. “It is true: not all of the costs that the crisis has triggered can no longer be covered,” said the Green politician on ZDF on Wednesday about the consequences of the Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling on budget management. If one is no longer allowed to take on debt and there is a political agreement not to increase taxes, then the state can either provide fewer services or increase revenue. The traffic light government has done both by cutting subsidies and making savings, said Habeck.

“I understand the displeasure. But of course it is the only conceivable answer,” the Vice Chancellor added. The government has decided to spread the burden as broadly as possible and not to make savings in one sector alone. Contrary to what was planned, the state could no longer cover the network fees after the Karlsruhe ruling.

Habeck also rejected the accusation of trickery with the debt brake. The increased aid for Ukraine would now be taken out of the budget. But if Ukraine needs further help and Germany has to do more, then this will no longer be part of the budget. “I also think that’s correct and correct. And in my opinion that is completely in line with the ruling of the Federal Constitutional Court,” said Habeck, referring to the agreement to declare an emergency situation to suspend the debt brake in this case.

The agreement on the 2024 budget is proof of how effective the traffic light really is. “We have all jumped over our shadows. Nobody has pushed through their favorite or party program here,” emphasized the Vice Chancellor. Unpopular but necessary burdens for the population have been decided. “And we do this together. Nobody shirks their responsibility,” said the Green politician.







“Very low additional burdens”

The head of the traffic light coalition pointed to the social acceptability of the compromise. With a view to the effects of the agreed higher CO₂ price, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said that there were “very small additional burdens” on the price of gasoline. He, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) emphasized that the planned tax relief would remain in the 2024 federal budget. However, economic experts and associations criticized the fact that the promised climate money as social compensation for increasing climate protection burdens is still not coming.

Scholz emphasized that the agreed wage and income tax relief amounting to 15 billion euros remained in place. “It stays with them. And that affects small and medium incomes,” he said on Wednesday evening on the ARD program “Show Color”. Lindner emphasized in the “ZDF special” that there would be “clearly noticeable relief for the broad middle of the population from January 1st. next year.” Economics Minister Habeck said in the ZDF “Heute Journal”: “Not only is everything a burden, but we are also defending the relief.” He pointed out that the state continues to charge electricity customers the costs of the levy to promote green electricity (EEG levy) decreases.

In an interview with the German Press Agency, the FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr also spoke of a “relief budget” for the working population and the economy.