Budget|The biggest recipients of support are Suomen Hippos and the Vermo race track, which last year received nearly six million euros in government support.

The horse industry the support pot of tens of millions of euros will drop by about a quarter.

In the government’s budget meeting, which ended on Tuesday, it was decided that 8.5 million euros will be cut from this year’s approximately 39.2 million euros in support for the horse industry.

There was also a cut of six million euros, but the Christian Democrats in particular managed to prevent it.

In the Ministry of Finance, the support for the horse industry has been considered quite large, at least when compared to the number of horses. Horse industry competence center Hippolisen by There were 71,500 horses in Finland in 2023.

In this case, the support would be approximately EUR 545 per horse.

There are approximately 160,000 horse enthusiasts in Finland.

Major the recipient of the support, along with Suomen Hippos, is the Vermo race track located in Espoo, which received support from the state of approximately 5.8 million euros in 2023.

Among the biggest recipients are other racetracks.

Among the notable recipients of support is the Lahti Horse Friends Association, whose support was 2.3 million euros in 2023. The South Ostrobothnia Horse Breeding Association received approximately two million euros.

According to the law for the promotion of horse breeding and horse sports, at least 95 percent of the subsidies granted to the sector are allocated to the central association of trotting sports and horse breeding and its member communities.