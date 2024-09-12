Budget, the postponement of the presentation of the Structural Plan to the EU, depends on the “nest egg” of the GDP arrears

The government Melons keep working on the next one financial maneuverbut the decision taken by Chigi to postpone the sending of the Structural Plan to Brussels by ten days would not have pleased the Minister of Economy Georgette who wanted to close the matter quickly and not even to the EUBehind this postponement decided by the Prime Minister there would be a very specific reason. Hope – reports La Repubblica – is entrusted to the review of accounts estimates relating to the last five years that the Istat will make known September 23rd. At Palazzo Chigi everyone expects a upward adjustment of GDPa positive signal on debt. And this is the first sign of reliability that Meloni wants to put down in black and white within the Plan.

If the domino effect of the revised growth will give something to the maneuver looking for 10 billion even better. But at Mef – continues La Repubblica – the word “little treasure” it is forbidden even if FdI, Lega and Forza Italia they continue to knock on the minister’s door to snatch even a little flag to hoist within the extension maneuver. The prime minister is intransigent on the slippage. He fears that Parliament will turn into an arena unleashed against the government. The “open” numbers, therefore a assault by the opposition – is the concern – that it risks repeating the one expected in the next few months, when the maneuver will have to pass through the Chambers.

Meloni does not want any objections from the commissions. Instead, he wants a Council of Ministers at the end of the month, then the Plan in Parliament at the beginning of the next. And never mind if there are only a few days left until the presentation in Brussels of the Budget Planning Document, the grid of the maneuver. October 15th it’s the second deadline that counts. And it’s already shaky. Then the Finance Bill. Here the numbers that don’t add up.