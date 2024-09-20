Budget, lower taxes for the middle class: from 35% to 33% for those earning up to €60,000

There is less and less time left in government Melons to send to Brussels the guidelines on the financial maneuver, it is about the multi-year structural budget planThe new deadline has been set for September 30th. The Treasury is focusing on two key points, the result of an agreement between the Prime Minister Melons and the minister Georgette: find up to 4 billion to be allocated to the middle class And increase the single allowance for those who have more than one child. But there is also the will to put a definitive end to all the building bonuses. The idea – reports Il Corriere della Sera – is to increase the tax on the income bracket between 28 and 60 thousand euros to 33%while today 35% applies between 18 and 50 thousand euros of income. The 43% rate, which now applies above 50 thousand euros, would start above 60 thousand euros of income.

The extension of the flat tax for the self-employed – continues Il Corriere – it is another objective. The leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, who wanted the flat tax for the self-employed at 100 thousand euros (today the income ceiling is 85 thousand), would be satisfied with arriving at 90, 95 thousand euros. Forza Italia is willing to support this request. How much can actually be done will depend on the resources that will emerge in the budget: the final picture will only be available when end of October with the data on the revenue from the two-year tax agreement. To ensure its revenue, the government has already put in place strong deterrents for those who do not adhere to the “pact”. The Deputy Minister of Economy Leo he explained that those who do not adhere to the tax proposal will be included in a selective list subject to the investigations of the Revenue Agency. But above all the government did not close the door to the regularization of the pastproposed by the majority in Parliament, for those who adhere to the concordat. A measure that could make the concordat much more attractive.