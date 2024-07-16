Home page politics

From: Sonja Ruf



A first draft budget for 2025 has been drawn up and the topic of climate policy can be found in many places. However, concrete details are missing.

Berlin – The media coverage surrounding the first draft of the federal budget for 2025 largely revolves around two topics: Firstly, many texts discuss the question of whether the defence budget is adequately positioned in view of a new geopolitical threat situation and, secondly, the topic blocks of the debt brake and how a remaining gap should be closed.

In addition to the fact that these topics and questions are all justified, the following text is intended to focus on another question: Where are the concrete measures that Germany can take in 2025 to protect itself against the increasing security risks of the Climate crisis The federal government wants to spend around 481 billion, of which 44 billion will be financed through loans.

The final budget is not expected until autumn 2024

The daily News According to the report, many financial experts are still trying to work out what tricks the “2024 budget” framework could use to work. Nevertheless, it will probably take another one or two weeks before the next steps can be initiated in the usual parliamentary procedure. This means that it could be autumn before the budget for 2025 is finalized.

In any case, one thing is certain – and this was finally made public in the weeks following the publication of the draft – that the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, like other ministries, will have to cut its budget by 833 million euros. What does this mean for effective climate protection in Germany and also for the fact that it increasingly represents a security risk for German citizens?

“Ambitious climate protection” is named as a “clear priority” of the 2025 budget

If you search the draft budget, which was presented on July 5 by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP), for the topic of “climate policy”, you will fortunately find it in several places and in two places quite prominently.

On the one hand, “ambitious climate protection” is named as one of the “clear priorities” that the 2025 budget wants to pursue. On the other hand, the Climate and Transformation Fund should be the central instrument for climate protection, transformation and energy transition and its financing is to be secured for 2024 and 2025. This is a framework that should not be underestimated – especially after the influential judgment to the Federal Constitutional Court.

Apparently in a good mood, but where is climate protection? Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz after the presentation of the draft budget at the federal press conference. © Imago/Photothek

Climate protection as a security policy issue rightly located in the area of ​​domestic policy

In other areas of the draft budget, it is also pleasing to see that the issue of climate protection must have played a role in the budget design for the traffic light coalition. Consumers are to continue to be charged with the EEG surcharge, which is intended to ensure that renewable energy are preferred over fossil fuels in the energy supply in Germany.

Furthermore, electromobility is to be promoted and families are to be supported in building climate-neutral new homes in the lower and middle price segments. The target of better equipping the disaster control and technical relief agencies can also be found under the heading of “internal security”.

Positive aspects: Disaster management and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief are to be strengthened

These are two institutions that are particularly important in the case of extreme weather events, Flood in the Ahr Valley is now three years ago, play a particularly important role. Nevertheless, it must also be mentioned in this context that local disaster protection is the responsibility of the states, which means that they are responsible for their disaster protection together with the federal government for the Future scenarios of the climate crisis should be adequately prepared and equipped.

Also under the heading “Investments in internal security” it says: “More funds than originally planned will also be made available for adaptation to climate change and for agricultural and coastal protection.” From a progressive climate policy perspective, one could easily praise the mention of the topic of climate protection in many places, either directly or indirectly.

Many questions still remain unanswered: What exactly does “more resources” mean for adapting to climate change?

However, criticism is being voiced regarding the specific details. In addition, the Reduction of the only ministryin which the word climate protection is included in its name, is of course difficult. Nevertheless, a thousand climate policy questions remain unanswered: What exactly does it mean in detail that electromobility should be promoted and what exactly are “more resources” when it comes to adapting to climate change and agricultural and coastal protection?

If all expenditure from the Climate and Transformation Fund is to be secured this year and next year, what climate policy measures are conceivable beyond “business as usual”, including in terms of concrete figures? Nevertheless, concrete figures are missing in many places, which are certainly available in other places, for example taxpayers are to be relieved of eight billion euros and research projects are to be supported with around three billion euros.

Germany and climate protection – a combination that requires more SMART goals?

In workshops on career and efficiency, you often learn that goals are “SMART” specific, measurable, attractive, realistic and time-bound. As far as climate protection is concerned, the Federal Government is still leaving a lot open in this regard for the year 2025. And where is the Reduction of fossil subsidies?

According to the Federal Environment Agency, these still amounted to around 65 billion euros in 2021. This could possibly be a starting point when dealing with the budget gap that still needs to be filled. After all, the overarching issue is only about finding a political modus operandi alongside the current security situation and the resulting crises that does not completely lose sight of the bigger catastrophe.