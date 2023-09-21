Budget 2024 | What does the government use the money for? Top politicians and economists prepare next year’s budget in HS’s Talousstudio starting at 8 o’clock

What will the government spend the money on next year? Politicians and researchers will open and analyze the outcome of the budget negotiations in Helsingin Sanomat’s Talousstudio on Thursday morning from 8 to 11 am.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the government completed on Tuesday his presentation for next year’s budget. The budget proposal defines how the state collects and spends its money next year.

According to the proposal, Finland will take on a new debt of 11.5 billion euros next year.

The analysis of the budget proposal and the assessment of the consequences of the government’s actions will continue on Thursday, September 21, in Helsingin Sanomat’s Talousstudio from 8 am to 11 am.

Guests in the live broadcast include, among others, the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps), Mayor of Helsinki Juhana Vartiainen (cook), director of Labore Mika MalirantaCEO of EK Jyri Häkämiesresearcher at the Bank of Finland Essi EerolaSTTK’s chief economist Patrizio Laina and research professor at HL and professor of social policy at the University of Helsinki Heikki Hiilamo. From the opposition parties, the MP and the chairman of the Green Party commented on the budget Sofia Virta and a member of parliament from the Left Alliance Hanna Sarkkinen.

You can watch Talousstudio live at HS.fi. The broadcast is hosted by HS’s head of economics and politics Veera Luoma-aho and financial reporter Juha-Pekka Raeste.

