Budget 2024 | This is how the opposition commented on the results of the government’s budget tussle: “Small and poor Finland”

The opposition has strongly responded to the results of the Orpo government’s budget tussle.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon On Tuesday evening, the (kok) government presented the results of its budget tussle, which was harshly criticized by the opposition.

Sdp’s chairman of the parliamentary group Tytti Tuppurainen according to the government’s plan, Finland “is a small and poor Finland.”

“The government is adapting the economy to a shrinking, withering Finland. There is no grasp of the economic situation, the growth factors are missing”, Tuppurainen writes in X.

According to Tuppurainen, the cuts are aimed at caregivers, low-wage families in need of housing support, and people who use a car a lot at work.

The Left Alliance chairman Li Andersson’s according to the government has made “brutal value choices” and the budget proposal “deliberately deepens inequality”.

Andersson says the government is weakening social security “in a historic way” in a situation where economic prospects are deteriorating and unemployment and poverty are increasing. Andersson accuses the government of favoring the wealthy at the same time.

“The taxation of the highest earners will be reduced so that Petteri Orpon and ]the Minister of Finance] Riikka Purran (ps) at the salary level, you get more than 2,000 euros more. The same amount is taken from a part-time seller,” Andersson writes in his announcement.

Andersson also criticized the government for not publishing an assessment of the overall effects of the cuts. He brings up Sosten, the umbrella organization of the social and health sector I estimateaccording to which social security cuts would increase the number of low-income earners by around 40,000 people next year.

The greens chairman Sofia Virta comment on the results in the same tone. According to Virra, the government’s economic policy is not responsible from a human or economic point of view.

“Finns, from children to students and from those living alone to those working in low-wage fields, are pushed into poverty. It’s not right, and it’s not sustainable,” commented Virta in the Green Party’s press release.

According to Virra, especially children have to suffer from the government’s policy.