Budget 2024 | This is how the government cuts – the vast majority of savings from social security

Government cut expenses next year by more than 700 million euros, estimates the budget manager Mika Niemelä For Helsingin Sanomat.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government reached an agreement on next year’s budget on Tuesday evening. The budget defines how the state will collect its income next year and what the money will be used for.

The final figures will be specified when the budget proposal is officially completed at the beginning of October.

Budget proposal the final amount is 87.9 billion euros, which is about 4.6 billion euros more than what was budgeted for 2023.

Even though the government is making cuts, expenses are increasing as if automatically due to the funding needs of the welfare regions responsible for social and health services, among other things.

At his press conference on Tuesday the ministerial quartet did not specify in more detail what the savings would be aimed at. The breakdown was not made in the budget bulletin either.

HS compiled the information on spending savings from the August budget proposal of the Ministry of Finance, the guidelines of the government’s program, and the budget bills that have advanced to opinions. Officials of the Ministry of Finance have also been interviewed for the case.

Some of the government’s decisions affect municipalities, for example, in addition to the state budget economy. In addition, the actions may have employment effects, which may affect the public economy in the longer term.

Housing allowance is being cut

The government is implementing several cuts to the housing allowance, which, according to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s estimate, will reduce the state’s housing allowance expenses by an estimated “around 355 million euros per year”.

However, the effects will be realized in stages. The ministry estimates that roughly half of the savings could be realized next year.

The public economy will not be strengthened by exactly the same amount of euros, as the income support expenses will increase.

There are no index increases for benefits

The government is to leave the revisions of several benefits and allocations tied to the national pension or cost of living index undone. This means that, for example, the basic daily allowance or study allowance would not be increased in the years 2024–2027 in line with the increase in costs.

According to the estimate of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, not doing index revisions will reduce benefit expenses by a total of 222 million euros next year, of which the state’s share is 181 million euros.

The public finances will not be strengthened by exactly the same amount of euros, because, for example, tax revenues will decrease by 67 million euros as a result of the proposal.

Unemployment insurance is being cut

The government is implementing changes to earnings-related unemployment insurance in two parts.

First, the working condition will be extended and it will be changed to income-based. In addition, the periodicity of holiday allowances will be restored, deductible days will be increased from five to seven, and protective components and child increases will be removed.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health estimates that these changes would strengthen the public finances by a net amount of around 250 million euros. However, the changes will take effect in stages, so the state budget will not be strengthened next year with that amount.

Next year, the government is scheduled to issue a proposal regarding the gradation of the earnings-related allowance, the abolition of the working condition accumulated from wage support work and the waiver of certain age-related exemptions.

Other savings: dimensioning, road projects and development cooperation

In addition to the cuts to social security, the government will make several small and large savings measures already next year.

For example, the appropriations for social and health services will decrease by around one hundred million euros, when various legislative obligations of the previous governments will be dismantled.

This means, for example, changes to the Disability Services Act and postponing the tightening of carer rationing. Carer dimensioning means how many carers there must be per inhabitant in 24-hour nursing homes for the elderly.

Other significant savings are made, for example, in development cooperation appropriations and the financing of highway projects.