Taina Susiluoto, CEO of the Olympic Committee, is worried about how families will be able to afford hobbies in the future.

Finland CEO of the Olympic Committee Taina Susiluoto says that the six billion euro cuts to the state budget are reflected in the everyday life of families in many different ways.

One of the most important questions is how families will be able to afford hobbies in the future. The government announced the results of its budget negotiations on Tuesday evening.

“Actually, no one can see yet what the surgeries will bring. The hope is that the changes will be followed with a sensitive ear. If the intention is to make a change to immobility, actions should go towards it. Currently, in addition to low-income families, even middle-income families are wondering if they can afford physical activities,” says Susiluoto.

Susiluoto considers it a positive sign that the income taxation of low- and middle-income earners is being reduced. According to him, it creates hope that there would be no need to compromise on sports hobbies.

The government On Tuesday, Susiluoto also drew attention to the fact that nothing was mentioned about the cut in organization grants.

He says he assumes based on that there are no surgeries being canceled. The Ministry of Finance has previously proposed 148 million euros for next year’s sports budget, which is about four percent less than in this year’s budgets.

“It would mean that the government breaks away from the parliamentary agreement not to cut. If we break away from the parliamentary agreement, we have to understand what we are breaking away from,” says Susiluoto.

Susiluoto says that he believes that the maintenance of civic activities and voluntary work is at the core of democracy. He reminds that the value of voluntary work in all civic activities has been estimated at more than three billion euros per year.

“Organizational grants have leverage. For example, in sports, someone has to take care that the club is vibrant and the coaching is responsible. This work is done with the help of organization grants. It’s dangerous to cut back on non-governmental organization activities, and it’s important to think about what we’re dealing with.”

Susiluoto expects more detailed information, for example, about the cuts in organization grants to come on October 9, when the government is supposed to inform about the cuts in detail.

Wolf credit reminds that during the elections there was a discussion about how inactivity affects national diseases. Now it should be the turn to ensure that the situation of Finns can be improved through political actions.

The Finland on the Move program is included in the government program, which Susiluoto describes as historical and containing concrete issues.

“Tuesday did not bring any additional clarity on how to take it forward. It would be important to do something new and impactful. The fear is that we will begin to consider the effects of the surgeries.”

Susuluoto considers it important to study what would make Finns change their everyday lives. In addition, according to Susiluoto, the utilization of fiscal means would be worth considering.

“For example, can we introduce a tax deduction for exercise and sports donations, which would increase interests in making donations to a good cause. There are deduction rights in other countries, but not in Finland,” says Susiluoto.

In addition, Susiluoto hopes for further clarifications and consideration for the plans to increase the value-added services of sports services, which will not come into effect until the beginning of next year. The lifting has been planned since 2025. The VAT rate would rise from ten to 14 percent.

“It’s definitely worth finding out what it means for immobility. The withdrawal goes directly to the costs collected from the exercisers, enthusiasts and competitors.”