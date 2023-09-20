Budget 2024 | The government cancels the already agreed cuts to parental allowance and family leave compensation

According to Social Security Minister Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok), the cuts would not have brought the desired savings to the state economy.

Government cancels two surgeries it agreed to in the government program published in the summer.

In its budget negotiations on Tuesday, the government decided to cancel the cuts to family leave compensation paid to employers and parental allowance. The matter is clear from the minutes of the negotiations.

The government agreed that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will prepare replacement austerity measures to replace these by next spring’s budget crisis. At that time, the government is to decide on compensatory savings.

In its negotiations on Tuesday, the government completed its proposal for next year’s budget.

Family leave allowance is compensation with which the state covers the costs of women’s parental leave for employers. Its purpose is to promote gender equality in the labor market.

Currently, the family leave allowance is 2,500 euros per employee. The government was supposed to lower the compensation to 1,500 euros, but the surgery was canceled.

The plan was to save 10 million euros annually.

Family leave compensation has been seen as important, especially in female-dominated fields. Employers have been able to apply for it since 2017. For example, last year compensation was paid for approximately 20,000 employees.

Parental allowance the government had agreed that the increased parental allowance for the first 16 working days would be waived. The increased daily allowance is currently a maximum of 90 percent of work income.

The cut in parental allowance was supposed to save 25 million euros annually starting in 2026.

Now the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health must find new savings for a total of 35 million euros.

The government’s goal is to cut a total of hundreds of millions of euros from social security and benefits.

Minister of Social Security Sanni Grahn-Laasonen (kok) tells about the reasons for the cancellation in the message service X, i.e. the former Twitter.

“The reason: the actions do not bring the desired savings to the state economy. In addition, the gender equality effect is negative. Better savings can be found”, writes Grahn-Laasonen.

Back in August, Grahn-Laasonen defended cutting the family leave allowance. He said at the time that the surgery is part of the government’s six billion euro savings program and that more effective ways of addressing women’s weaker labor market position must be found.