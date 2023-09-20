Budget 2024 | Taxation on beer and fuel will be reduced, wine will be tightened – Counters tell how the changes are reflected in everyday life

Next year, the government plans to lighten the taxation of beer and fuel, for example, and tighten the taxation of tentacles, wine and spirits. The taxation of soft drinks will also change.

Multi the taxation of the popular consumer good will change next year.

The government mostly decided on the changes already in the government program in the summer, but on Tuesday it finished its budget proposal for next year.

HS compiled three calculators based on the recent calculations of the Swedish Taxpayers’ Association and information received from companies, which tell about the effects of the tax changes.

With the calculators, you can estimate how the changes will appear in your own wallet.

Alcoholic drinks taxation is changing at the beginning of next year, so that the taxation of some drinks will become lighter and some will decrease.

According to the government’s draft presentation from August, the tax on beer will be reduced by approximately 4.9 percent. Wine taxation, on the other hand, will increase by an average of 8.3 percent. Liquor and liquor taxes will increase by an average of 8.8 percent. The tax on fortified wines will be increased by about 12.7 percent on average.

At the same time, the government taxes smokeless nicotine products, i.e. nicotine pouches for example.

Government is reducing the fuel excise tax by approximately 156 million euros at the beginning of next year.

The purpose is to compensate for the fact that increasing the fuel distribution obligation increases the average pump prices. However, the distribution obligation will only increase in 2025.

Increasing the distribution obligation is a climate measure, which the Basic Finns in particular have feared will increase fuel prices.

In the government’s draft proposal, the excise tax reduction is estimated to drop the pump price of gasoline with value added tax by approximately 4.4 cents per liter and the pump price of diesel with value added tax by approximately 4.9 cents per liter.

In addition the taxation of soft drinks is changing. Already the previous one, Sanna Marini (sd) the government presented its proposal on the matter in the spring, but the timetable for its entry into force is unclear.

The entry into force depends on when confirmation is received from the European Commission that the legislation complies with state aid regulations.

Taxes on soft drinks go up or down depending on how much sugar they contain.