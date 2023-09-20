Budget 2024 | Taxation becomes lighter – The calculator tells you how much more of your salary is left in your hand

Taxation will be reduced in all income categories, the most for high income earners. HS compiled the calculator from recent calculations by the Finnish Taxpayers’ Association.

Salaries taxation will be reduced in the government’s budget proposal for next year. The reason is above all the reduction in unemployment insurance premiums due to the improvement in employment.

In addition, the work income deduction for low- and medium-income earners will be increased. On the other hand, the taxation of high income earners will be lightened when the periodic solidarity tax is continued with a relaxed approach.

Taxation will be reduced in all income categories, according to the calculations made by the Norwegian Confederation of Taxpayers. Both in relative terms and in absolute terms, the biggest reductions apply to those earning more than 10,000 euros per month.

For example, with a gross salary of 3,600 euros, taxation is reduced by 0.7 percentage points, or 306 euros per year. On the other hand, with a gross salary of 14,000 euros, taxation is reduced by 1.2 percentage points, or 2,116 euros per year.

The government announced its budget proposal on Tuesday evening at the end of the budget row. HS put together a calculator based on recent calculations by the Swedish Taxpayers’ Association, which tells you how much wage taxation is reduced at different income levels.