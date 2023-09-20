Budget 2024 | Purra’s demand for new savings measures was only partially fulfilled

The government agreed to assess the need for possible additional savings in the spring of 2025. Finance Minister Purra would have liked decisions already next spring.

19.9. 23:51

The Treasury minister Riikka Purran (ps) the demand for possible additional cuts and tax extortions was partially realized in the government’s budget rush.

The government protocol entry according to “the government assesses the situation of the public finances and decides on any necessary additional measures in the mid-term rush”.

The midterms will be held in the spring of 2025. Purra would have liked to agree on possible new savings already in the spring of next year. He told about it In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday morning.

Board partners however, they considered that Purra’s desired schedule is too fast.

The Coalition, the Rkp and the Christian Democrats wanted to wait until 2025 to see how well the actions the government had already decided in the government program would work.

Bite justified his own presentation with the fact that the situation of the state economy is already weaker than expected next year.

In the budget presentation completed on Tuesday, the state will take on a debt of 11.5 billion euros next year. In the basic proposal completed by the Ministry of Finance in August, the need for borrowing was still 10.1 billion euros.

The growing need for borrowing is due to the gloomy economic forecasts. In the Ministry of Finance’s new forecast, next year’s tax revenues will be lower than previously estimated.