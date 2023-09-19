Budget 2024 | Orpo’s board meets to negotiate its first budget

The leaders of the governing parties will be available for media interviews before the start of the negotiations at 9:45 on Tuesday morning. We will show their comments live.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon The right-wing government led by (kok) will meet today, Tuesday, to decide on its first budget proposal. It defines how the state collects and spends its money next year.

The negotiations, called the budget crisis, are scheduled to continue until tomorrow, Wednesday.

Although the government, which only started in the summer, spent its first months teetering on the brink of crisis, the preparation of the budget proposal has gone smoothly, at least according to the information leaked out.

According to HS data there have been no major disputes, and no crises are expected. The ruling parties Kokomo, Basic Finns, Christian Democrats and Rkp are united by a similar view of economic policy.

In addition, much has already been agreed upon in the government negotiations that ended in June. The government aims to slow down Finland’s indebtedness, among other things by cutting social security. In the process taxation will be reduced.

The state has prepared to spend around 87 billion euros next year, for example, on citizen services. According to the Ministry of Finance’s proposal, ten billion euros of this amount will be financed by taking on more debt.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said on Tuesday in an interview with HSthat even this is not enough, but the debt will increase even more in the final budget proposal.

Because of this, Purra demands that the government must decide on new cuts and tax extortion next spring.