From the crackdown on pensions to the ‘middle class’ operation which would bring tax benefits to another 8 million taxpayers, alongside the 14 million workers affected by the tax wedge cut, for a total of 22 million taxpayers affected by tax cuts. These are the hypotheses on the pension and tax packages that the government is working on in view of the maneuver.

Pensions

On the social security front, the technicians of the Ministries of Labour and Treasury are working on various simulations for a early retirement restrictionsfreeing up resources from a measure – quota 103 – that as it stands is very expensive. To this end, as Adnkronos has learned from government sources, the INPS technical structure responsible for the matter has been convened by the counterparts of the two ministries for a survey of possible options. But the topic should also be discussed at the majority meeting tomorrow, Friday 30 August.

The government is considering a Extension of exit windows to 6-7 months from the current 3 for workers who opt for the advance with 42 years and 10 months of contributions (41 and 10 months for women) regardless of their age. Furthermore, neither the Opzione donna nor the Ape sociale may be renewed.

Among the measures being studied by the technicians there is also a downward adjustment of the revaluation mechanism for higher value cheques. Also on the table of the pension package is the proposal launched in recent weeks by the Northern League undersecretaries for the Economy, Federico Freni, and for Labour, Claudio Durigon, to mandatorily allocate the 25% of TFR to supplementary formsthus partially easing the burden on the State.

Tax wedge reduction

Among the government’s priorities in the budget is the desire to confirm the reduction of the tax wedge for 14 million workers and the merging of the first two Irpef tax brackets. Furthermore, as far as we know, in the logical continuation of the reduction of taxation provided for by the tax delegation, coverage permitting, the government aims to lighten the tax burden for the so-called middle class, which has not benefited from either the reduction in labor costs or the simplification of Irpef. The hypothesis of reduce the intermediate rate from 35 to 33% and increase the income limit from 50 to 60 thousand euros for the second tranche: a scheme that would bring benefits into the pockets of about 8 million taxpayers. However, everything is conditioned by the availability of resources. The cost of the ‘middle class’ operation is about 4 billion.